11 DU students get Prof Sitara Parvin Award

A total of 11 meritorious students of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) of Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded 'Prof Sitara Parvin Award' for their outstanding results in BSS (Honors) final examination in 2020.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed the awards among the students as chief guest at a function held on Tuesday at Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium of the university.

Chairman of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed presided over the function while Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Zia Rahman addressed it as the special guest. Prof Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali gave vote of thanks.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman paid glowing tribute to the memory of Prof Sitara Parvin and said she was an honest, sincere and devoted teacher of the university.

He called upon the students to become a good human being with the combination of academic merit and humanitarian values.

The recipients of the award are Ishraq Sabbir Nirjhor, Arwin Ahmad Mitu, Ishrat Jahan Promi, Jobayer Ahmed, Quowshique H Haider, Mir Saddam Hossen, Md. Mujahidul Islam, Abu Numaer Saad, Tasnova Arefin, Jannatul Naym Pieal and Tamara Yesmin Toma.

Prof Sitara Parvin, daughter of former President Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed and wife of Prof Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali of DU MCJ Department died in a tragic road accident on June 23 in 2005 in the USA.













