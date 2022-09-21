Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

11 DU students get Prof Sitara Parvin Award

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
DU Correspondent

A total of 11 meritorious students of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) of Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded 'Prof Sitara Parvin Award' for their outstanding results in BSS (Honors) final examination in 2020.
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed the awards among the students as chief guest at a function held on Tuesday at Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium of the university.
Chairman of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed presided over the function while Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Zia Rahman addressed it as the special guest. Prof Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali gave vote of thanks.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman paid glowing tribute to the memory of Prof Sitara Parvin and said she was an honest, sincere and devoted teacher of the university.
He called upon the students to become a good human being with the combination of academic merit and humanitarian values.
The recipients of the award are Ishraq Sabbir Nirjhor, Arwin Ahmad Mitu, Ishrat Jahan Promi, Jobayer Ahmed, Quowshique H Haider, Mir Saddam Hossen, Md. Mujahidul Islam, Abu Numaer Saad, Tasnova Arefin, Jannatul Naym Pieal and Tamara Yesmin Toma.
Prof Sitara Parvin, daughter of former President Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed and wife of Prof Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali of DU MCJ Department died in a tragic road accident on June 23 in 2005 in the USA.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Army officer gets 12yrs jail for embezzling Tk 59 crore
Tongi warehouse fire doused
Dr Sakir put on 2-day remand
BCL activist injured in Ctg road crash dies in Dhaka
11 DU students get Prof Sitara Parvin Award
CUET and Berger Paints sign a MoU
3 Rohingyas held with 1 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
Major (retd) MA Malek dies


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft