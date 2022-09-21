3 Rohingyas held with 1 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 20: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained three Rohingya men along with 1 lakh Yaba pills in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The detainees are Md Ali Hossain,34, son of Md Abdus Salam, Md Yunus,37, son of late Shahidullah, Md Hossain Ahmed,25, son of Md Hasu Mia. All are residents of Kutupalong FDMN Camp-1 in Ukhiya.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-34 conducted a drive in Tulatli Betbunia area of Rajapalang union Parishad in the upazila around 4am on Tuesday and detained the three drug peddlers, said Lieutenant Colonel Md Mehedi Hossain Kabir, commander of BGB-34.

Some of his associates managed to flee the scene.

During primary interrogation, the detainees confessed that they have been involved in Yaba smuggling through the route for a long time, he added. -UNB











