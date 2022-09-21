Higher education at BOU

Bangladesh is an agricultural country with an area of 147,570 sq. km and has a population of 165 million. Over 50% of the total land area of Bangladesh is cultivated. The vast majority of the population depends on agriculture and natural resources for their livelihood. The economy and development of this country depend on agriculture. The agricultural sector has been facing severe challenges against the escalating threat of climatic changes due to various natural and man-made causes. The policy planners, administrators and the government are very interested in promoting the standard of agricultural education as well as in spreading agricultural education across the country. The government has recently established Agricultural University in Hobiganj and Kurigram districts. It is very clear that agricultural education is very important for the economic and social development of agro-based Bangladesh.



Bangladesh Open University (BOU) was established in 1992 to provide a wide range and greater access to need-based formal and non-formal compatible education and effective training. The universities, being autonomous bodies, prepare plans and programs and implement those without any interference by the government. Access to higher agricultural education is limited in Bangladesh due to the few numbers of seats at related universities. BOU is the only alternative university in the country where learners can continue their studies while maintaining their job and other responsibilities.



Bangladesh Open University currently conducts academic and administrative activities of more than 60 programs across the country through 6 schools, 12 regional centers, and 80 sub-regional centers. Undergraduate (Honors) and Postgraduate programs in Education, Humanities, Languages, Commerce, and Science are already running on Dhaka and Gazipur campuses under the direct supervision of the teachers from the respective schools. The curriculum and syllabus of the new academic program proposed by the school and after being approved by the Board of Governors on the recommendation of the Academic Council of the University, the respective school undertakes the initiative for admission procedures of the students.



Realizing the importance of agricultural education and training, especially in an agriculture-based country like Bangladesh, the university authority established the School of Agriculture and Rural Development in Bangladesh Open University in 1996 following Section 23(1) of the BOU Act. Considering the fact, with a view to imparting need-based education, the School of Agriculture and Rural Development (SARD) was established in 1996. The School of Agriculture and Rural Development imparts education through class room teaching in the field of agriculture and boost up the knowledge about different agricultural commodities including crops, poultry, dairy and fish. BOU authority has taken initiatives to produce professionally skilled people emphasizing on higher education and research in agriculture. At present, the Bachelor of Agricultural Education (BAgEd), Diploma in Youth Development Work (DYDW), Certificate in Livestock and Poultry (CLP) and Certificate in Pisciculture and Fish Processing (CPFP) programs are running from this school. Opportunities of MS programs have been created for the graduates of agriculture, agricultural engineering, livestock and fisheries since 2018 at the SARD of BOU. BOU launched Master in Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Livelihood (MSARL) for BAgEd degree holders since 2019.



All the academic activities will be conducted under the direct supervision of the faculties of SARD with the cooperation of expert teachers of BAU, BSMRAU and other related universities. In addition, the teachers of SARD are actively involved with research. Their research findings are published in the international and national journals and proceedings. Few years ago, an Agriculture Research Laboratory and Field Research Center has been established with sophisticated equipment at the main campus of BOU. A peer reviewed journal entitled 'Journal of Agriculture and Rural Development (JARD)' is published from SARD after every six month on regular basis since 2003.



Every year numerous meritorious students who pass the higher secondary examination from science group are deprived of the opportunity to get themselves admitted into BScAg, despite their interests in pursuing higher education in agriculture, due to the limited number of seats.



At present, there are seven professors and four associate professors in Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Fisheries and Livestock in the School of Agriculture and Rural Development. All of them have PhD degrees in related fields and advanced training and research experience at home and abroad. As per demand, the school is in the process of recruiting new teachers for six more vacancies in agriculture-related subjects.



School of Agriculture and Rural Development of BOU is going to offer 4 year Bachelor of Science in Agriculture program for the students who passed HSC from science background. The regulations, curricula and syllabi of BScAg have already been approved by the university authority. No doubt, it is a timely initiative program to promote the practical knowledge in agricultural sciences for the learners. It is not easy to introduce such a technical subject, but the School of Agriculture and Rural Development is competent enough to take this challenge. This BScAg program has also provided to conduct extensive field based courses in the curricula.



BOU has also established a modern laboratory at its main campus which would be very much helpful to conduct laboratory based research and experiments. The combined theoretical and laboratory based practical knowledge would be useful to the learners for developing skilled knowledge in the field of agriculture. As the said BScAg program is basically comprised of both classroom teaching and research work, BOU will expand cooperation with related universities and other research and agriculture related institutions and organizations. Students will get every insight of knowledge and skills from the program and able to apply the acquired knowledge in developing their own career and serving the nation.



In the near future, BOU will also establish an agricultural training and research center for providing field level facilities to the learners and professionals. After completion of the BScAg program from BOU, the learners will become highly specialized professionals and be able to play important role in accelerating the growth of agricultural economy and rural development in both inside and outside of Bangladesh.



The university authority believes that the students, who are enrolled in BScAg program and taught in the classrooms and labs of the main campus of BOU under the direct supervision of the experienced agricultural teachers of this school, will play a significant role in the development of the nation by becoming skilled agriculturists in future.

The writer is professor and

dean, School of Agriculture

and Rural Development, Bangladesh Open University















