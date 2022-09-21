

Role of education from human capital perspective



Though the concept of human capital had a prolonged history, it was not continuous. Pecuniary value of human beings was first introduced by Sir William Petty. The modern version of the concept was introduced and popularised during the 1950s by the academicians of Chicago School of neoliberal thoughts, Theodore Schultz and Gary Becker, though the earlier reference had been made by Jacob Mincer (1958) and fuller development had been done by Gary Becker (1964). Regarding human capital, Schultz, (1960:571) stated, "I propose to treat education as an investment in man and to treat its consequences as a form of capital. Since education becomes a part of the person receiving it, I shall refer to it as human capital".



To understand the role of education from the perspective of human capital concept, it is necessary to discuss the main assumptions in the model. The main assumption is that through education and training the individual gains skills and knowledges, human capital. This human capital automatically makes the individual more productive in the workplace and thus bringing higher income to that individual. So, human capital theory posits that education is an investment and individuals invest in education for getting higher income during later life. In modern Human Capital Theory all human behavior is based on the economic self-interest of individuals operating within freely competitive markets.



People invest in education not only for the sake of present enjoyments but for the sake of pecuniary and non-pecuniary returns in the future. Earnings as well as the private and social rate of return increases with the level of education. Human capital academicians also acknowledge that education has some social, cultural and other positive functions referring them as positive externalities such as higher productivity, lower unemployment and greater social mobility etc. beyond its economic functions. Initially, the key elements in the theory were - income differentials are casually related to education; education increases the quality of workforce; and there will be generic economic benefits for society. Now, the definition of the concept has been widened from merely 'knowledge and skills' to 'competence', 'attributes' and 'attitudes'.



Both the personal and the collective instrumental roles of education are the core focus of the human capital approach to education. Among the non-monetary benefits of education, education is associated with better health knowledge; education allows sharing of cultural values; education produces individual with reduced tendency to immoral doings and attitudes and education makes good citizen with rational voting practice.



Though since the modern beginnings of the concept of Human Capital, it has dominated the economics, and policy and public understanding, of relation between education and work and the concept has held a strong position in the research of many academic areas; it has faced some sharp criticism from the beginning. It was criticised for viewing education as only for bald economic purposes ignoring the broader purposes. Conceptualizing humans as mere capital goods seems excessively reductive, omitting much of what it means to be a person. The notion of humanity becomes narrowed to that of economic agency. These represent two significant challenges for Human Capital Theory: that it diminishes the concept of education and that it diminishes the concept of human.



To sum up, despite having some shortcomings with the concept, it is still an impressive model and it is regarded as a comprehensive approach to analyse the wide spheres of human affairs and education is at the centre of that approach. In short, in this era of knowledge based economy the concept is very important to understand the role of education and to decide on the appropriate government policy towards education sector but over emphasis on it may lead to the deterioration of the quality of education, over qualification in the labour market, and waste of human capital and education resources.

