

Pharma sector preparation in upcoming IP regime



Pharma industries were producing generic products maximum for which R&D is required, however for innovating new molecules there is a need for extensive high level research and development(R&D), for which we were not fully ready which is needed to innovate new products on our own. Developed and developing countries and the individual companies are spending a huge amount in the R&D. The Swiss pharma Roche had a budget of USD 16.8 billion for R&D in 2021, while Pfizer got a budget of $13.8 billion in the same year. Lupin an Indian pharma company had a budget of USD 225 million in 2020. Bangladesh remains far away in respect of R&D.



In view of identifying ensuing challenges Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) organized a seminar and identified some challenges in regard to following the provisions of WTO agreement of Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and face transition difficulties. One of the intending challenges is the increased cost of raw materials such as activated pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) which are mostly imported. Cost of generic drugs will also increase because of a number of co-factors such as; reference standard, excipient or inactive substance of medicine, single sourcing etc. As a result, affordability of medicine by common people will reduce because of rise in price of medicines.



On the other hand export of medicine may also face challenges due to proprietary rights and especially competitive biotech drugs like vaccines, biologics, and monoclonal antibodies etc. Antimicrobial resistance will be a big challenge in the future if new molecule invented by innovator cannot be copied by local manufacturer due to IPR.



As we have limited innovation, Contract Research Organization (CRO) cannot be activated fully in clinical trials for bio-similar or biotech products introduced by the manufacturers which will create a barrier for introducing new generation molecules. A few Bio-Equivalence studies centre is available currently in the country. However, Research & Development (R&D) organization supported by high quality labs for innovation of new drug molecule has to be established.



A decision has been made for closing the mailbox provision so that any new patent cannot be filed. We need to approach to WIPO, WHO and IP offices of leading developing countries for technical assistance in dealing with TRIPS-compliant patent regime, particularly for pharmaceutical patents.



Ministry of Industries would need to work on first track basis for amending Patent Law 2022 published in April 11, 2022. In order to avail all the benefits of TRIPS flexibilities we need to bring some changes in the law. In the patent law, it should be clearly written that patent application would be eligible for patent protection that has a priority date on or after 24 November 2026. India in its patent law 1999 has utilised the transition period (following Article 65 of TRIPS agreement) through which the country can avail some transitional arrangement and avail some additional period for full preparation. Bangladesh should take all out efforts to utilise its transition period and work sincerely for extension of transition period.



Experienced patent examiners with knowledge of chemistry and pharmacokinetics(PK) to ensure that claims of frivolous or little important and ever greening patent meaning which is going to be expired soon over existing drugs are rejected in the light of robust patentability criteria to be applied by the patent examiners. All concerned organizations need to work closely so that technicalities of these issues do not create barriers.



Bangladesh should have clear idea and discuss the issue of providing process patent or product patent which will be relevant for the country. Example of other graduated countries could be helpful for us. Bangladesh also needs to utilise extended time as much as possible as per the agreement. TRIPS safe guards like compulsory licensing, parallel imports, anti-competitive behavior, research exception etc should be included in the new patent law when the amendment will come.



Bangladesh can adopt measures necessary to protect public health and nutrition as per Article 8(principles) utilise the provisions of Article 31 of TRIPS agreement to meet emergency or pandemic. As per the provision of the article Govt can use the power to decide on whether or not to grant a patent for any particular lifesaving medicine.



Bangladesh should update the National IP Policy which was framed during the year 2008 while the policy of 2018 is available in the internet. New policy formulation may be required to encourage pharmaceutical industries to invest their certain portion of profit to R & D. Industry-academia collaboration has to be increased for extensive research.



API industrial Park in Gazaria, Munshigonj can be fully activated, it should have fully available infrastructural support such as: electricity, gas, water, ETP, drainage system, roads needs to be developed. There is a need to establish common warehouse, common lab facilities, common ETP, otherwise it will not be cost effective for the industries.



Over and above, there is a need for extensive investment for R&D investment, infrastructure for research for innovation of a new molecules and for this bio-equivalence testing and high profile labs, engagement of CROs are priorities to be ready to face new challenging situation.

The writer is CEO, BUILD- A Public Private Dialogue Platform works for

private sector development.















