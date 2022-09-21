

Why people are aloof of opposition political movement?



In Bangladesh the rivals of the ruling Awami League (AL) party, are not getting adequate public support, in their campaign against the incumbent government. Despite their hardship in the wake of recent hiking of prices of essential commodities including fuel and edible oil, the people absurdly refrain from joining the protests organised by the opposition political parties. It seems that the people remain indifferent with the high transport fares, ongoing power load shedding and rising cost of living,



The political observers have been analysing what makes people to avoid political rallies, which are meant to call on the government to lower prices so that the general mass can get rid of paying extra money to support their life and bear the cost of education for their children. The opposition parties hoped that the people would take to the streets after the government recently raised fuel price unprecedentedly by more than 52 percent. But frustrating the opposition parties, people stayed at their homes and maintained normal professional life without paying any heed to the calls by relevant political parties.



Despite repeated calls from the relevant opposition parties, general people remain aloof of political campaigns. As the general people stay away from the rallies organised by opposition parties, the ruling AL leaders think, that the general people are with them while the government rivals think that people afraid of violence or torment from the ruling party activists or the law enforcers avoid rallies organised by the opposition parties.



However, according to a section of political observers, people no more want the old system of political movements of bygone days, when hartal or general strikes, work stoppages, transport blockades, besieging or cordoning government offices, were the tools of agitations.



Another section of political analysts believe with the increased economic activities amid the rising internet connectivity, the people are now increasingly engaged with their academic, professional or business interactions. There are lesser numbers of people who will agree to give time at political rallies which are prone to violence at the instigations of the vested groups. The people no more want any sort of violence involving political activists, law enforcers and innocent citizens. There are no people, except some motivated political activists, to observe work stoppages in the name of political campaigns. They think a day of hartal or a general strike, is nothing, but a ploy to damage a day's works of an individual or the whole nation. This generation probably thinks that a daylong hartal, or work stoppage and transport blockade will make the nation to suffer.



Political observers are baffled as the general people ignore calls of political parties to join their political campaigns including rallies, street marches and strikes. The recent rallies and protests organised by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Dhaka, Chattogram and some other places of the country were participated apparently by diehard leaders and activists of the party, but the presence of general people were very scanty in those campaigns.



At the educational institutions students, do not want their academic sessions are disrupted, at the markets traders don't like to pull down their shutters, at the industrial zones, manufacturers never want to pause their lines of productions and the transports operators never want to halt their vehicles in order to support the campaigns of the opposition political parties.



Analysing people's current political stance, political observers believe that most people in the country want all sort of political campaigns should be free of violence. They want that there should not be any sort of hartal, work stoppage or transport blockades. Many people believe that the political parties should announce their political programmes or manifestos ahead of the general elections, so that the people can get preparations to vote as per their choice. Rallies, protests, agitations, strikes or transport blockades are not needed in order to attract voters by the political parties. They think that the time has changed and the system of gathering or collections of votes has also changed.



At such stances of the different segments of the people, the political parties must change their age-old systems of political campaigns, which took shape in the early years of Pakistan regime, when the people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) whole heartedly believed that the administration in East Pakistan, was manned by Pakistanis in most of the times from the birth of Pakistan in August 1947 to the surrender of Pakistani occupation army to the Joint command of Bangladesh and India in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.



But in Bangladesh people know that the incumbent government is not alien and as such they should not be toppled by violence, but through ballots in the due elections. They want that the political parties work together to create a congenial atmosphere so that all parties compete in elections on a level playing field.



In Bangladesh people vigorously participated in all national movements including the one for the caretaker government that held election in February 1991 after the autocratic government of Army General turned President Hussein Muhammed Ershad in December 1990.



The people also backed opposition AL and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in their separate but simultaneous roaring campaigns in 1995 and early 1996 to compel the then incumbent government of BNP.



Before the independence of Bangladesh, the people took part in the historic Language Movement of 1952, Education Movement 1962, six-point movement 1966, movement to free Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman against Agartala conspiracy case in 1969. Subsequently the people overwhelmingly elected all but two AL candidates in East Pakistan in the general election in 1970.



But it seems that the people now have become self-centered and frequently ignore the call from the opposition or anti-government parties to rally round them in order to make their political campaigns successful. This trend of ignoring the call of the opposition leaders by the general people was noticed for the first time in 2013, when then opposition leader and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, chairperson of BNP appealed to the people of Dhaka to join en-mass at the besieging Hefazat-e-Islam activists at the capital's Shapla Chattar on the night of May 5. The Dhaka people ignored the call and subsequently police using sound grenades, water-cannon, rubber bullets and teargas shells evicted some 10,000 activists at early May 6. More than a dozen activists were killed in the police operations.



The people ignored another clarion call of Begum Zia on January 5, 2014, when the former Prime Minister and the opposition leader urged people to come out of home and besiege the Dhaka Secretariat, the so called bastion of the government.



People also frustrated BNP and its 19 other smaller allies including JeI, delisted as the political party from the register of the Election Commission (EC), by not abiding her in making the nationwide transport blockade called by Begum Khaleda Zia.



Political party leaders and political analysts should research to find the reasons why people have become aloof of political movement, when they should have taken to the street to protest against hiking of fuel and commodity prices.

The writer is business editor,

the Daily Observer











