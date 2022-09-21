Farmers get  fertiliser, seed in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Sept 20: Fertilizers and black gram seeds were distributed among small and marginal farmers in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Monday.

Department of Kotalipara Agricultural Extension organized the distribution programme under the Free Incentive Support Project at Lal Shapla Hall of the Upazila Parishad.

Kotalipara Upazila Parishad Chairman Bimal Krishna Bishwas was present as the chief guest at the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid in the chair.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nitul Roy in his welcome speech at the beginning of the programme highlighted various aspects of black gram seed and fertiliser distribution in the upazila.

Each farmer has been provided 5 kg of black gram seeds, 10 kg of DAP fertiliser, and 5 kg of MOP seeds.