Freedom fighter killed in M’bazar road mishap

MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 20: A freedom fighter was killed in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was Ali Akbar Fakir, 70, a resident of Bhadail Deur area of the upazila.

According to local sources, a speeding motorcycle hit Al Akbar Fakir on the Shamshernagar-Airport road while walking along the road, leaving him seriously injured.

Family members rescued him and rushed him to Sylhet M. A. G. Osmani Medical College and Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The burial was completed in the cemetery on Tuesday afternoon at the end of guard of honour, said Officer-in-Charge Kamalganj Police Station Yardous Hasan.









