Idol-makers passing busy days in Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Sept 20: Idol-makers, commonly known as Paul, are passing their busy days in finishing statues in time.
The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu Community, is set to start from October 1.
Now statue-making by Pauls is going on in full swing in the district town and in its 13 upazila. Palus are working round the clock.
This year artistes are hopeful of earning better  as the number of mandaps has increased.
The cost of idol-making has increased to Tk 40,000 to Tk. 45,000 per piece.
Dilip Paul of Kalibari area in the town said, costs of raw materials, such as earth, rope, straw, bamboo and jute, have gone exorbitant, but their remuneration remains the same for the last several years.
"Now I have very little time to sleep as the idols are to be completed as per work orders," he added.
Five to eight workers need 10-15 days for making a large idol while smaller ones need around two weeks each, he further said.
He informed, about 70 Paul groups in the district are making idols. They have already completed 50 per cent works.
District Puja Udjapan Parishad President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmik Dolon quoting a supervising devotee of Puja Mandap in the Kumarpara area as saying, 'Preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja have become costlier due to high price of the raw materials as well as increased charges of idol-makers, Purohits and Dhakis'.
District Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary Prodip Kumar Sarker said, this year the Durga Puja will be celebrated in about 434 mandaps in the district including 12 private mandaps.


« PreviousNext »

Idol-makers passing busy days in Kishoreganj
