Seven found dead in 7 dists

Seven people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Patuakhali, Jashore, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Naogaon, Bhola and Habiganj, recently.

PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a youth along with a suicide note from Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, 24, son of freedom fighter late Shah Alam Shikder, a resident of Uttar Jhantibunia Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzaganj Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain Talukder said Zahidul went to his expatriate brother's house in Mohishkata Bazar area on Sunday for enlisting him as a voter.

On Monday, his relatives did not get any response from the house despite repeated knocks. After that they found him hanging inside a room when they had opened the door.

On information, police recovered the body around 8 pm and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

OC Anwar said police found a suicide note with the body where Anwar wrote, "I had no other option. Forgive me if it's possible."

An unnatural death case was filed with the police station in this regard, the OC added.

JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a woman from a paddy field in Jhikargacha Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahanaz Begum, 55, wife of late Azizul Islam, a resident of Uttar Buruj Bagan Village in the upazila. She was a former UP member.

Police said locals spotted the body at the paddy field near the Jashore-Benapole highway in Lauzani Railway crossing area and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body, said Jhikargacha PS OC Sumon Bhokto.

Initially there was no injury mark found on the body, he added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from the Khiru River in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of the woman floating in the Khiru River in Ward No. 8 Kathali area under Bhaluka Municipality at noon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that miscreants might have killed the woman four to five days back and left the body in the river.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

FARIDPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from beside a road in Saltha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Rajib Sheikh, 25, son of Aiyub Sheikh, a resident of Kosha Gopalpur Village in the upazila. He was the driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

Police sources said locals spotted the body beside a road in Gotti Union area of the upazila at around 8pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Faridpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Saltha PS Syed Awlad Hossain.

He assumed that the body of Rajib might have been left there before two or three days after being slaughtered.

However, the details about the death will be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the floating body of a youth from the Atrai River in Manda Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Manda PS OC (Investigation) Mehedi Masud said locals spotted the body of the youth floating in the Atrai River adjacent to Bonkura Village of the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police have recovered the body from the river and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

BHOLA: The body of a man was recovered from the Tentulia River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon after a day of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, hailed from Nalchhity Upazila of Jhalakati District. He was a lascar at a ferry, named Krishnachura.

Local sources said Aminul Islam slipped into the river from the ferry accidentally on Friday morning, and went missing there.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a long search through the whole day, but could not be able to find him.

Later on, a team of divers from Bhola Fire Service Station started an operation again on Saturday morning.

The team recovered the body of Aminul Islam from the river in Bheduria Ferry Ghat area at around 4:30pm.

However, police handed over the body to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

Bhola Fire Service Station In-Charge Md Sumon confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from a pond in Baniachong Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saraj Bibi, 80, wife of late Mohsin Mia, a resident of Kazi Mahalla Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman floating in a pond near Rashedia Hafezia Madrasa in Kamalkhani area at noon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Baniachong PS in this collection.

Baniachong PS OC Ajoy Deb confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.











