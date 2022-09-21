Video
Home Countryside

Cox's Bazar sea beach being eroded

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondent

Cox’s Bazar sea beach being eroded

Cox’s Bazar sea beach being eroded

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 20: The beach of the district is being eroded by the Bay of Bengal while an embankment project of over Tk 3,000 crore is lying with Planning Commission (PC) for approval nod.
The project, multi-functional embankment cum road project at Tk 3,410 crore, was submitted to the PC two years back in 2020. Nobody knows when it will be approved.  It was initiated by Water Development Board (WDB).
Two important excursion spots, Laboni and Sugandha of the beach, have been wounded due to raging waves.
Chattogram University's Institute of Marine Sciences' Associate Professor Dr. Mohamad Shah Newaz Chowdhury said, along with the rising global temperature, the sea-rise is continuing; and it is causing repeated depression in the Bay regions.
Due to this, he added, revolving waves are rushing towards the coast and hitting coastal localities. These strong waves are washing away sand of the beach, and the beach is being eroded.
This year's manner of wave-forming is quite different than previous years' waves. The erosion can also be for man-made reason, he maintained.
Md Zakaria, chief scientific officer of Geological Oceanographic Department of Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute, said, "Normally sea remains tumultuous in the rainy season. Naturally sea gets breaching in one end while its other end gets filled. It's the character of the sea. But this year's breaching is higher, and the picture is different."
A Cox's Bazar tourism operator Mohammad Tuhin said, he has been doing excursion businesses in the beach for the last 20 years; the erosion level has been increasing gradually for the last four years; that is why the tourism business is harmed at a large scale; if quick measures are not taken, the trend will go a further tough.
To inspect scenic erosion, a delegation headed by Senior Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Kabir Bin Anwar went to Cox's Bazar on August 12.
At that time, the secretary said, "We've submitted a project of Tk 3,140 crore to ECNEC to tackle sea beach erosion. A protective embankment will be raised ranging from Nazirartek to Marine Drive. It may protect Cox's Bazar from the erosion by the sea. "
The embankment project was adopted stretching 12 kilometre (km) areas.
The entire project has been decorated with eye-catching attraction.
There will be no existence of installations in dune of the beach. All installations will be confined inside the project boundary.
According to the project profile, the 12km embankment scheme included 5km cycle bay, 4.80km walking bay, eight footover bridge, 700 seating facility, one landscape, one exhibition spot, ten information centre, one amusement park for children, one bus parking, one illumination, one ETP water management, one aquarium, one outlet restaurant, 18 live guard stations, and ten sculptures.
Executive Engineer of WDB-Cox's Bazar Dr. Tanzir Saif Ahmed  confirmed the project file lying at the PC. The project will be raised at ECNEC meeting after approval, he added.


