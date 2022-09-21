10 held with drugs in 6 dists

A total of 10 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur, and Noakhali, in four days.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bagha Upazila of the district in three days.

Police, in a drive, arrested two people including a woman along with phensedyl and hemp from Bagha Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are: Maleka Begum, 40, wife of Ziaur Rahman of Bania Para Village under Bagha Municipality; and Mukhtar Ali, 45, son of Abdus Samad of Alaipur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Ziaur Rahman at Bania Para at night, and arrested the duo along with 12 bottles of phensedyl and 250 grams of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police arrested a listed drug dealer along with 130 yaba tablets and 14 grams of heroin from Bagha Upazila in the district.

The arrested man is Baktiar Hossain, 37, son of Matleb Ali Munshi, a resident of Uttar Milik Bagha Village in the upazila.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the yaba tablets and heroin from Monigram area at night.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order, the OC added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained a Rohingya man along with firearms and yaba tablets from a camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The detained man is Momotaj Mia, 40, son of late Jafor Alam, a refugee of Rohiynga Camp No. 8 in Balukhali area.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of APBn-8 conducted a drive at Block-56 of the camp in the evening and detained the man, said the APBn Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Faruk Ahmed.

He further said a total of 6,000 yaba tablets, a single-shot gun and one round of bullet were also seized from his possession.

A case was filed against the detained person with Ukhiya PS in this regard, the APBn official added.

JOYPURHAT: Three drug dealers were arrested by police from Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Jakir Hossain, 20, Sagar Hossain, 20, and Farhad Hossain, 28.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted drives in Uttarjoypur area under Sadar Upazila and Tinmathamor area in Panchbibi Upazila at night, and arrested them.

At that time, phensidyl, liquor, a motorcycle and a stolen water pump were also seized from their possession.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nure Alam confirmed the matter, adding that separate cases were filed with concerned PSs against them in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Bajitpur Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are Nuru, 32, son of late Kitab Ali of Dowlatpur Purbapara Village, and Md Shah Poran, 35, son of late Abdul Malek of Dowlatpur Uttarpara Village under Nikli Upazila in the district.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md. Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Hilocia Bazar area of Bajitpur Upazila on Friday, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bajitpur PS in this regard, the RAB official added.

PIROJPUR: Two persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man along with 300gm hashish from the upazila in the evening.

The arrested is Zakir Khan 37, son of late Alam Khan, a resident of Gotichora Village under Daudkhali Union in the upazila.

DB Police sources said on information, the law enforcers arrested him along with the drugs from Hargi Nalbunia Village.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this regard.

DB Police, in another drive, arrested a drug paddler along with 100 yaba tablets from the upazila on Thursday night.

The arrested is Asad Hawlader, 30, son of Masud Hawlader of Charuani Village under Patharghata Upazila in Barguna District.

On information, DB Police conducted a drive in Babuerhat Steel Bridge area of Saplesa Village at night and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested a man along with 1kg of hemp from Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Nur Hossain, 25, son of Dulal Mia, a resident of Ward No. 1 Shankarpur Village under Khilpara Union in the upazila.

Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chatkhil Thana area and arrested Nur Hossain along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chatkhil PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday following a court order, the SP added.

















