Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four people drown

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Our Correspondents

Four people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Laxmipur and Rajshahi, in three days.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a ditch in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Shipa Moni, daughter of Saiful Islam, a resident of Fakirpara Village under Buraburi Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shipa Moni fell down in a ditch nearby the house while her family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members recovered the body from the ditch.
Buraburi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Asaduzzaman Khandaker confirmed the incident.  
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abir Hossain, 5, son of Khurshid Alam Palwan, a resident of Char Falkon area in the upazila.
Local sources said Abir Hossain fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
Char Falkon UP Member Redwan Hossain Ripon confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: Two people including a minor boy drowned in separate incidents in the district on Friday.
A college student drowned in the Baral River in Charghat Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Tapu Islam, son of Situ Islam, a resident of Kaluhati Mandalpara Village under Nimpara Union in the upazila.
Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters Senior Station Officer Abdur Rauf said Tapu Islam went missing in the Baral River of the upazila at around 12pm.
On information, a team of divers rushed in and recovered Tapu's body from the river at night after a long search.
Meanwhile, a minor boy drowned in the pond of Rajshahi Polytechnic Institute in the city on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Arif Hossain, 11, son of Taiyab Ali of Shiroil Colony Mahalla in Rajshahi City.
Local sources said Arif went missing in the pond at around 12:30pm while he was taking a bath in it.
Later on, a team of divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence Station recovered his body from the pond.
Two separate unnatural death cases were filed with Charghat and Boalia police stations in these         connections.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers get  fertiliser, seed in Gopalganj
Freedom fighter killed in M’bazar road mishap
Idol-makers passing busy days in Kishoreganj
Seven found dead in 7 dists
Cox’s Bazar sea beach being eroded
10 held with drugs in 6 dists
Four people drown
High Hilsa price frustrates consumers at Char Fasson


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft