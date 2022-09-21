Four people drown

Four people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Laxmipur and Rajshahi, in three days.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a ditch in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shipa Moni, daughter of Saiful Islam, a resident of Fakirpara Village under Buraburi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shipa Moni fell down in a ditch nearby the house while her family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members recovered the body from the ditch.

Buraburi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Asaduzzaman Khandaker confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abir Hossain, 5, son of Khurshid Alam Palwan, a resident of Char Falkon area in the upazila.

Local sources said Abir Hossain fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Char Falkon UP Member Redwan Hossain Ripon confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Two people including a minor boy drowned in separate incidents in the district on Friday.

A college student drowned in the Baral River in Charghat Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Tapu Islam, son of Situ Islam, a resident of Kaluhati Mandalpara Village under Nimpara Union in the upazila.

Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters Senior Station Officer Abdur Rauf said Tapu Islam went missing in the Baral River of the upazila at around 12pm.

On information, a team of divers rushed in and recovered Tapu's body from the river at night after a long search.

Meanwhile, a minor boy drowned in the pond of Rajshahi Polytechnic Institute in the city on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Arif Hossain, 11, son of Taiyab Ali of Shiroil Colony Mahalla in Rajshahi City.

Local sources said Arif went missing in the pond at around 12:30pm while he was taking a bath in it.

Later on, a team of divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence Station recovered his body from the pond.

Two separate unnatural death cases were filed with Charghat and Boalia police stations in these connections.












