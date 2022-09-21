Video
Home Countryside

High Hilsa price frustrates consumers at Char Fasson

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Our Correspondent

The photo shows hilsa being sold at a market in Char Fasson Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows hilsa being sold at a market in Char Fasson Upazila. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Sept 20: Exorbitant price of hilsa in Char Fasson Upazila of the island district is causing dismay to consumers. Despite usual netting of Hilsa in rivers of the upazila, the price is not decreasing at local bazaars.
Hilsa netting was thin for a long time, but for the last few days, the catching has been taking place normally.
Fishermen of Meghna and Tentulia rivers said, they are not witnessing adequate flocks of hilsa in these rivers; so the price is not coming down.
Fish wholesalers said, hilsa was not netted expectedly even during the full season; so fishers  are yet to meet their demand of lifting cost; once their demand is met, the hilsa price will fall.
Sellers said, though the netting of Hilsa in rivers was higher before, now it  has decreased.
General consumers blamed sellers' syndicate for the unaffordable price.
Per haali (four pieces)  hilsa  of one kg weight is selling at Tk 4,500-5,000 at Char Fasson bazaars while jhatka (small-sized Hilsa) at Tk 200-250 per kg.
Fishers, wholesalers, sellers and consumers said, silver hilsas are netted thinly in Meghna and Tentulia rivers for few days; these catches are selling at different fishing ghats, bazaars, launches and footpaths.
Netted Hilsas are being sent to Dhaka and other districts of the country. This information was confirmed by trading sources at the Samraj Fishing Ghat along the Meghna River.  
A visit on Friday morning to Char Fasson Pourabazar found 10-12 sellers sitting with hilsas for sale; many customers were seen walking away after knowing the asking price.
Customer Abu Siddique said, "I see few Hilsas at the bazaar with crowded customers. I go back without purchase."
Another customer Kamal Miazi said, general purchasers have been hostage to the sellers' syndicate; administrative overseeing is absent at bazaars. He demanded immediate monitoring.
One Seller Basir asked Tk 3,500 for one haali Hilsa of about 700 gram weight while jhatka seller  Mamun asked Tk 250 per haali.
Char Fasson Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossain Minar confirmed usual netting of Hilsa in rivers, and said, price is supposed to be lower.
Traders might have syndicated the price; that is why the price is not falling down, he maintained.


