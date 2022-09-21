Video
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
Iran MP criticises 'morality police' after protests

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

TEHRAN, Sept 20: An Iranian lawmaker made a rare stand Tuesday to criticise the controversial "morality police", following protests over the death of a young woman they had arrested, local media reported.
Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women, including the wearing of the headscarf in public.
The 22-year-old died in hospital after three days in a coma.
Her death comes amid growing controversy both inside and outside Iran over the conduct of the morality police, known formally as the Gasht-e Ershad, or "Guidance Patrol".
Jalal Rashidi Koochi, a member of parliament, told the ISNA news agency that "Gasht-e Ershad is wrong because it has had no result except loss and damage for the country", adding that "the main problem is that some people resist accepting the truth."
Koochi questioned if the current policy of enforcing those breaking dress regulations was effective.
"Do the people who are taken to these explanatory classes by the Guidance Patrol become conscious and repent when they come out?" Koochi said, ISNA reported.
On Sunday, police made arrests and fired tear gas in the dead woman's home province of Kurdistan, where some 500 people had protested, some smashing car windows and torching rubbish bins, reports said.    -AFP



