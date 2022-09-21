Video
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
UN chief warns global leaders: World is in 'great peril'

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20. photo : AFP

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20: In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are "gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction" and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly's annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.
"Our world is in peril - and paralyzed," Guterres said.
But he said there is hope.
Stressing that cooperation and dialogue are the only path forward, he warned that "no power or group alone can call the shots."
"Let's work as one, as a coalition of the world, as united nations," he urged leaders gathered in the vast General Assembly hall.
Warning that the world is in "great peril," the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality - and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of the leaders' meeting Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the "immense" task not only of saving the planet, "which is literally on fire," but of dealing with the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. He also pointed to "a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover -- a crisis not seen in a generation" that has seen ground lost for education, health and women's rights.
Guterres will deliver his "state of the world" speech at Tuesday's opening of the annual high-level global gathering. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it would be "a sober, substantive and solutions-focused report card" for a world "where geopolitical divides are putting all of us at risk."
"There will be no sugar-coating in his remarks, but he will outline reasons for hope," Dujarric told reporters Monday.
The 77th General Assembly meeting of world leaders convenes under the shadow of Europe's first major war since World War II - the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has unleashed a global food crisis and opened fissures among major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.
Yet nearly 150 heads of state and government are on the latest speakers' list. That's a sign that despite the fragmented state of the planet, the United Nations remains the key gathering place for presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers to not only deliver their views but to meet privately to discuss the challenges on the global agenda -- and hopefully make some progress.
At the top of that agenda for many: Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which not only threatens the sovereignty of its smaller neighbor but has raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe at Europe's largest nuclear plant in the country's now Russia-occupied southeast.
Leaders in many countries are trying to prevent a wider war and restore peace in Europe. Diplomats, though, aren't expecting any breakthroughs this week.
The loss of important grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia has triggered a food crisis, especially in developing countries, and inflation and a rising cost of living in many others. Those issues are high on the agenda.    -AP


