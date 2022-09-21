Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin defends Russia's 'sovereign course' ahead of UN assembly

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

MOSCOW, Sept 20: President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia would pursue its "sovereign course" on the international stage, ahead of the UN General Assembly.
After two years of pandemic restrictions and video addresses, the annual summit is returning in person on Tuesday, with the UN again asking leaders to come in person if they wish to speak -- with the sole exception made for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"As for Russia, we will not deviate from our sovereign course," the Russian leader said in televised remarks Tuesday.
He said that Russia as a permanent member of the Security Council would work towards unity, help tackle global problems and "contribute to the settlement of acute regional conflicts".
Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, will address the General Assembly this year.
Putin, during a televised meeting with newly appointed foreign ambassadors in Moscow, cautioned that global development was being hindered by the role of the United States abroad.
"Unfortunately, the development of a multipolar world is meeting resistance from those who are trying to retain their role as hegemon and control everything in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa," he said in an  opaque reference to the West and the United States.
"This hegemon has been doing quite well for quite a long time, but it cannot go on like this forever, it is impossible," the Russian leader said.
The first day of the General Assembly will feature French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the leaders of the two largest economies of the European Union, which has mobilised to impose tough sanctions over what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.    -AFP






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran MP criticises 'morality police' after protests
Spain, UK making headway on renewable energy
Buddhist monks hold torches during an anti-government demonstration
Biden hints at risky policy shift on Taiwan independence
250,000 viewed queen's coffin at lying-in-state
UN chief warns global leaders: World is in 'great peril'
Truss vows billions in Ukraine aid, admits US trade talks off
Putin defends Russia's 'sovereign course' ahead of UN assembly


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft