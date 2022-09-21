D.C United forward denies using racist slur

WASHINGTON, SEPT 20: D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas on Monday denied using a racist slur during his team's loss to Inter Miami as Major League Soccer launched an investigation into the incident.

Fountas was accused of using the N-word after tangling with Inter Miami defender Damian Lowe during the second half of Sunday's clash at Audi Field.

Greece international Fountas was substituted by United boss Wayne Rooney after Miami players said they would not continue to play if he remained on the field.

However on Monday Fountas strongly denied using the language which halted play for several minutes.

"I did not use the word I am being accused of using," Fountas said in a statement on Instagram. "That despicable racial slur is one I denounce and did not use.

"We had a hot discussion on the field. But I have not racially abused anyone. I firmly reject racism in any form.

"It is despicable ... I always respect the culture, religion, and skin color of each person. I am therefore very upset by this accusation and saddened to be falsely accused."

Major League Soccer has opened an investigation into the incident, warning it had "zero tolerance" for abusive language.

"MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and we take these allegations very seriously," the league said.

"An investigation into this matter will begin promptly. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation." -AFP







