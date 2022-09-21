Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Global golfers try to 'shock the world' at Presidents Cup

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

CHARLOTTE, SEPT 20: An American squad with 11 of the world's 18 top-ranked players arrived Monday at the Presidents Cup as huge favorites for a ninth consecutive victory over a depleted Internationals lineup.
Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, fifth-ranked Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and multiple major winners Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa lead the 12-man US team into Quail Hollow.
"I'm excited about this 12 and ready to get going," US captain Davis Love said. "It will be a great show once Thursday starts."
The Americans, who feature six rookies including Scheffler, own an 11-1-1 edge in the all-time rivalry, taking the past eight from the global squad. Their only loss came at Melbourne in 1998.
They face an Internationals team with a record eight rookies, their youngest-ever lineup averaging 28.8 years after defections to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series denied them British Open winner Cam Smith of Australia and top-25 players Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Abraham Ancer of Mexico.
Still, a lineup with seven newcomers tested a Tiger Woods-led US team in 2019 at Melbourne before losing 16-14.
"That fun vibe will continue with all the fresh blood in the team this time around," Internationals veteran Adam Scott of Australia said. "And if we can get the momentum going, we might just shock the world."
It would be a huge upset if the decimated global team downed one of the most formidable American sides ever, a group to rival the one that ripped Europe 19-9 in last year's Ryder Cup. Love's lineup has 12 of the world's top 25 even without injured No. 8 Will Zalatoris and several LIV Golf defectors, including Dustin Johnson.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WC sponsors urged to back compensation for Qatar workers
D.C United forward denies using racist slur
Global golfers try to 'shock the world' at Presidents Cup
Injured Pellegrini and Politano leave Italy camp
US keeper Turner unfazed by lack of Arsenal game time
Alcaraz puts Spain into Davis Cup quarter-finals against Croatia
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
New Zealand's Guptill to play at seventh T20 World Cup


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft