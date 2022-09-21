Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Injured Pellegrini and Politano leave Italy camp

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

MILAN, SEPT 20: Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matteo Politano left the Italy camp with injuries on Tuesday ahead of the European champions' Nations League match with England.
Midfielder Pellegrini played on with thigh pain during Roma's 1-0 home loss to Atalanta at the weekend and he was sent home after tests at Italy's Coverciano training centre.
Politano was substituted with a sprained ankle shortly after scoring in Napoli's win over title rivals AC Milan on Sunday and coach Roberto Mancini decided not to risk further aggravating the injury.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WC sponsors urged to back compensation for Qatar workers
D.C United forward denies using racist slur
Global golfers try to 'shock the world' at Presidents Cup
Injured Pellegrini and Politano leave Italy camp
US keeper Turner unfazed by lack of Arsenal game time
Alcaraz puts Spain into Davis Cup quarter-finals against Croatia
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
New Zealand's Guptill to play at seventh T20 World Cup


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft