Injured Pellegrini and Politano leave Italy camp

MILAN, SEPT 20: Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matteo Politano left the Italy camp with injuries on Tuesday ahead of the European champions' Nations League match with England.

Midfielder Pellegrini played on with thigh pain during Roma's 1-0 home loss to Atalanta at the weekend and he was sent home after tests at Italy's Coverciano training centre.

Politano was substituted with a sprained ankle shortly after scoring in Napoli's win over title rivals AC Milan on Sunday and coach Roberto Mancini decided not to risk further aggravating the injury. -AFP







