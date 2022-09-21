Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

US keeper Turner unfazed by lack of Arsenal game time

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Matt Turner.

Matt Turner.

LOS ANGELES, SEPT 20: Matt Turner said on Monday he is unfazed by a lack of minutes for Arsenal as he bids to establish himself as the United States' first-choice goalkeeper for the World Cup.
Turner, 28, who started eight of the USA's 14 World Cup qualifiers, joined the Gunners in June on a long-term deal from the New England Revolution after being named Major League Soccer's goalkeeper of the year in 2021.
However Turner has failed to dislodge first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale since moving to London, and has not featured in any of the Gunners' seven Premier League fixtures to date.
Turner, though, does not believe a lack of minutes will hamper his match sharpness as the USA prepare for friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia -- the team's final games before heading to the World Cup in Qatar.
"The situation depends on how you approach training," Turner told reporters on a video conference call.
"I'd say if you're in (training) just to stroll about, and you don't think that you can change your situation, no matter what you do then you'll lose a lot of that sharpness.
"I don't know how much you know about me or my story, but that's not really the kind of way that I operate.
"Every single day I go to training, I'm going to try to get better to try to learn and improve, and try to get myself onto the field."
Turner is one of three goalkeepers included in the US squad for Friday's game against Japan in Duesseldorf, Germany and next Tuesday's friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain.
Luton Town's Ethan Horvath and New York City FC's Sean Johnson complete the trio. Manchester City's injured Zack Steffen, on loan at Middlesbrough, is expected to return to the squad for the World Cup.
Turner meanwhile paid tribute to the work of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who has guided the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table after seven games.
"He's just a great person to be around," Turner said, recalling an incident in one of his first sessions at Arsenal where the manager had remonstrated with him.
"I gave a ball away, and I sort of showed that I was frustrated and upset," Turner said.
"And he just came up to me and shoved me and basically was like 'I don't want to see that, I don't like that reaction. I want to see you pick yourself up and keep going.'
 "I think that really set the tone for my mentality within the club, and just to keep going, no matter what.
"If you fail that's all right. What matters is how you react not about the failure in itself."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WC sponsors urged to back compensation for Qatar workers
D.C United forward denies using racist slur
Global golfers try to 'shock the world' at Presidents Cup
Injured Pellegrini and Politano leave Italy camp
US keeper Turner unfazed by lack of Arsenal game time
Alcaraz puts Spain into Davis Cup quarter-finals against Croatia
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
New Zealand's Guptill to play at seventh T20 World Cup


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft