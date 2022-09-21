Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

PARIS, SEPT 20: A hectic schedule of club football ahead of the World Cup is interrupted this week as national teams get a last chance to finetune their preparations before travelling to Qatar for the start of the tournament on November 20.
Holding the World Cup in the middle of the European season is having major consequences for clubs but also for coaches of national teams.
While domestic competitions bear the brunt of the upheaval to the calendar as they are forced to halt a week before the opening game in Qatar, that also means there will be next to no time for squads to work together before beginning their World Cup campaigns.
Extra importance is therefore placed on events over the next week, as European sides complete the UEFA Nations League group stage while other contenders play friendly matches, including back-to-back games for Brazil on French soil against Ghana and Tunisia.
Reigning world champions France are preparing to defend the crown they won in Russia in 2018 while simultaneously trying to avoid being relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.
Les Bleus, who won the Nations League last year, host Austria on Thursday and visit Denmark on Sunday needing to win both games to be sure of remaining in League A.
But France coach Didier Deschamps has numerous issues, not least injuries to key players including Paul Pogba -- he is recovering from a knee operation which has left him facing a race against time to be fit for Qatar.
"He will do everything to try to be fit as quickly as possible, despite the lack of time," Deschamps told broadcaster TF1 on Sunday.
It is also too early to say if a dispute between Kylian Mbappe and the French Football Federation over image rights could impact squad morale, with the Paris Saint-Germain star refusing to take part in a photo shoot on Monday.
France's latest squad features several new faces who are hoping to seize their chance to impress before final lists must be submitted to FIFA by November 13.
England manager Gareth Southgate has handed an opportunity to Brentford forward Ivan Toney as the Euro 2020 runners-up play Italy and Germany in Nations League A3.
Like France, England suffered a series of poor results in June and so realistically need to win both of these games to avoid relegation to League B.
But Southgate will run the rule over an expanded 28-man squad with Qatar in mind.
"Part of the rationale is that we are very close to a World Cup and we feel, although our results were disappointing in the summer, we have picked on the basis of form and capability over a long period," Southgate said last week.
Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will warm up for the World Cup by meeting in Braga on September 27 in a game that could decide which of the Iberian neighbours advances to the Nations League finals next June.
Meanwhile, fresh from signing a new four-year deal, Wales manager Robert Page has named Los Angeles FC's Gareth Bale in his squad for games against Belgium and Poland.
Wales look set to be relegated from their Nations League group too, but that is not something that will concern them too much before they return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1958.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WC sponsors urged to back compensation for Qatar workers
D.C United forward denies using racist slur
Global golfers try to 'shock the world' at Presidents Cup
Injured Pellegrini and Politano leave Italy camp
US keeper Turner unfazed by lack of Arsenal game time
Alcaraz puts Spain into Davis Cup quarter-finals against Croatia
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
New Zealand's Guptill to play at seventh T20 World Cup


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft