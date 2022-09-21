Video
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
Calls for calm after cricket match sparks unrest in English city

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

LONDON, SEPT 20: Community leaders and local politicians appealed for calm on Tuesday after a cricket match between India and Pakistan prompted weeks of unrest in the multicultural English city of Leicester.
Violent street clashes between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities broke out after India beat arch-rival Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Dubai on August 28.
The violence has made headlines in India and Pakistan as well as the UK, and dozens have been arrested.
Videos posted on local media showed large groups of youths wearing masks and balaclavas fighting in the streets and chanting slogans.
Jonathan Ashworth, an opposition Labour MP in Leicester, condemned "shocking scenes of unacceptable incidents of violence", in an interview with Times Radio.
The politician tweeted on Monday that all in the city "are united in calling for calm, peace and harmony".
Leaders of Hindu and Muslim communities gathered on Tuesday morning on the steps of a mosque.
Pradip Gajjar, the president of the city's Iskcon Leicester Hindu temple, read out a joint statement saying they were "saddened and heartbroken to see the eruption of tension and violence".
"Physical attacks on innocent individuals and unwarranted damage to property are not part of a decent society and indeed not part of our faiths," he added, according to a video posted by the local Leicester Mercury newspaper.
The communities called for an immediate end to "provocation and violence".
The Leicester Mercury stressed that "the issues behind the unrest... are far more complex than just a cricket match".
Police said on Monday that 47 people had been arrested in relation to the unrest, which began the night of August 28 and continued this month.    -AFP


