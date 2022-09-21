Video
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman National Junior Tennis Tournament in Rajshahi from today

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A five-day long Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman National Junior Tennis Tournament will begin at Advocate Abdus Salam Tennis Complex today.
Around 120 junior boys and girls from different clubs in the country will participate in the tournament scheduled to be continued until September 25.
The participating clubs are: Advocate Abdus Salam Tennis Complex, Bangladesh Tennis Federation, Dhaka Cantonment Club, Narsingdi Club, BKSP, Dhaka Club, Uttara Club, Naogaon Club, Jhalakathi Club, Comilla Club, Madaripur Club and Meherpur Club.
The tennis complex authority revealed this at a press conference held at its conference hall yesterday. Tournament Director Zakir Hossain read the written statement saying draws of all the matches will be held tomorrow morning.
A total of 13 events of boys and girls players will be held from 9 am without any break every day. Prizes will be distributed after closing each of the events.
Awami League Presidium Member and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton is likely to attend the opening ceremony as the
chief guest.    -BSS


