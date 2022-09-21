Video
SL uncapped Kaushini Nuthyanga selected for Women's Asia Cup

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka's women's team for the upcoming Asia Cup will have the uncapped player Kaushini Nuthyanga. The 20-year-old wicket-keeper and opening batter, who studied in Colombo's Anula Vidyalaya has not played any international matches. However, her performance during her days with School cricket was noteworthy.
Interestingly, before joining Anula Vidyalaya, she was a student of Roman Catholic School Kotahena but looking at her interest in cricket and other sports, the parents (father : Ujith Manjula and mother Anuradha Piyadarshani) shifted her school. Her brother (Chamath Nawodaya) plays cricket too and one of her two sisters participated in running events.
The selectors have also recalled Madushika Methtananda after three years. The 28-year-old right arm slow medium pacer played her only T-20I match against England in March 2019.
The 15-member Sri Lanka squad which is likely to be approved by the sports minister soon is scheduled to depart for Bangladesh on September 28. The five stand-byes may not travel with the squad. The tournament will be played in Sylhet.   
The 7-team Asia Cup to begin in October will be played on a single-league basis and each team will play against six opponents.
The seven participating teams are : India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, UAE and Malaysia.







