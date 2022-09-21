Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

All awards of SAFF Women's Championship go to Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

All awards of SAFF Women's Championship go to Bangladesh

All awards of SAFF Women's Championship go to Bangladesh

Bangladesh women's football team won all the awards of 6th edition of SAFF Women's Championship after beating host Nepal by 3-1 goals in the final held on Monday at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium.
Goal-machine Sabina Khatun was named the most valuable player of the tournament.
Sabina, who scored two hat-tricks -- first against Pakistan in the group stage and the second one against Bhutan in the first semifinal - also received the highest scorer award. She netted a total of eight goals in the tournament.
Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma, who conceded only a lone goal throughout the tournament, was given the best goalkeeper award for her impressive performance under the bar.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh received the fair play trophy award of the tournament.
The Bangladesh eve football team are expected to return home on Wednesday (Sept 21).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WC sponsors urged to back compensation for Qatar workers
D.C United forward denies using racist slur
Global golfers try to 'shock the world' at Presidents Cup
Injured Pellegrini and Politano leave Italy camp
US keeper Turner unfazed by lack of Arsenal game time
Alcaraz puts Spain into Davis Cup quarter-finals against Croatia
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
New Zealand's Guptill to play at seventh T20 World Cup


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft