Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
Tigresses make giant stride to T20 WC Qualifier semis

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Player of the match offspinner Shohely Akhter.

Offspinner Shohely Akhter claimed a career-best 4 wickets for just 7 runs as the Bangladesh Women's team recorded their second straight victory in the T20 World Cup Qualifier, having beaten Scotland by six wickets at Abu Dhabi, UAE on Monday.
The Tigresses earlier in the first match whacked Ireland past by six wickets and the hundred percent win record put them at favourable position to confirm the semifinals.
They will take on USA Women's team today (Wednesday) in their last game. The USA had already been eliminated from the semifinal race after losing both of their matches.
Shohely's wily offspin skittled Scotland out for just 77 after they elected to bat first. Only three batters of Scotland could reach double digit figure with Lorna Jack making the highest 22. Wicket-keeper batter Sarah Bryce scored 14while opener Alisa Lister contributed 12.
Nahida Akhter played a perfect foil to Shohely, taking 2 wickets for 12 runs. Salma Khatun and Sanjida Akter Meghla took one wicket apiece.
Captain Nigar Sultana Joty kept up her rich vein of form, scoring 34 off 43, following her 53 ball-67 against Ireland as Bangladesh reached the winning target of 78 in 13 overs, losing four wickets.
Nigar hit five boundaries in her match winning knock. Opener Murshida Khatun scored 15 and Rumana Ahmed added 11.
For Scotland, Rachel Slater snapped up 2 for 13 and Katherina Fraser and Hannah Rainey picked up one wicket apiece.
Two teams from each group will move to the semifinal and the two finalists later will grab the opportunity to play the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa from February 9. A total of 10 teams, including the two teams from the Qualifiers will take part in the eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.     -BSS


