EC lacks conscience, patriotism: Chunnu

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu MP said that the Election Commission's decision to buy EVMs at a cost of around Tk 9,000 crore is a poor man's disease.

Election Commission's decision to buy EVMs despite opposition from political parties proves that Election Commission is not impartial. He called for the withdrawal of the decision to buy EVMs.

JP, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said this in a consultation meeting with the Pallibandhu Parishad at Banani Jatiya Party Chairman's office auditorium yesterday.

In the Party Chairman office as chief guest's speech, Mujibul Haque Chunnu MP said that the current election commission is the election commission of Awami League. We know everyone on the commission very well. All of them got appointments, promotions and postings during the rule of Awami League. They are all beneficiaries of Awami League government. The President appoints constitutional posts like the Election Commission. But, he cannot appoint without consulting with the Prime Minister. Therefore, the beneficiaries of Awami League have been appointed to the Election Commission.

He further said that many countries of the world, including Pakistan, have stopped EVM elections. India is also criticizing the EVM election. Even Congress of India has already announced that they will no longer vote in EVMs. There is a storm of criticism about EVMs all over the world, but our Election Commission has decided to buy EVMs at a cost of around Tk 9000 crores.

