Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

EC lacks conscience, patriotism: Chunnu

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu MP said that the Election Commission's decision to buy EVMs at a cost of around Tk 9,000 crore is a poor man's disease.  
Election Commission's decision to buy EVMs despite opposition from political parties proves that Election Commission is not impartial. He called for the withdrawal of the decision to buy EVMs.
JP, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said this in a consultation meeting with the Pallibandhu Parishad at Banani Jatiya Party Chairman's office auditorium yesterday.
In the Party Chairman office as chief guest's speech, Mujibul Haque Chunnu MP said that the current election commission is the election commission of Awami League. We know everyone on the commission very well. All of them got appointments, promotions and postings during the rule of Awami League. They are all beneficiaries of Awami League government. The President appoints constitutional posts like the Election Commission. But, he cannot appoint without consulting with the Prime Minister. Therefore, the beneficiaries of Awami League have been appointed to the Election Commission.  
He further said that many countries of the world, including Pakistan, have stopped EVM elections. India is also criticizing the EVM election. Even Congress of India has already announced that they will no longer vote in EVMs. There is a storm of criticism about EVMs all over the world, but our Election Commission has decided to buy EVMs at a cost of around Tk 9000 crores. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC lacks conscience, patriotism: Chunnu
Hasnat on hunger strike against harassment of DU students
CPA holds talks with stakeholders on Bay Terminal Master Plan today
Govt has unleashed terror to stop movement: Fakhrul
Streets are not BNP’s ancestral property: Quader
Air Chief returns home from US
Occupying most of the footpaths and sidewalks
BD to groom children as global citizens: PM


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft