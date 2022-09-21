Hasnat on hunger strike against harassment of DU students

Hasnat Abdullah, a Master's student of the Department of English, Dhaka University (DU), on Tuesday began an indefinite hunger strike in protest against 'uncooperative behaviour' of Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman and harassment by the university administration.

Hasnat demanded banning university officers' and employees' business and political activities.

He alleged that the Vice-Chancellor was not only non-cooperative but he also scolded him.

He began the hunger strike after meeting the Vice Chancellor on Tuesday morning as the vice chancellor neither met his demands nor gave the assurance that steps would be taken to end students' sufferings at the administrative building.

Hasnat said he met the VC with students' mass signature and the report of a survey conducted by them regarding the quality of service they receive at the university Administrative Building.

He said, "When I requested the Vice Chancellor to solve the problems, he said that I had gone too far and asked me to do whatever I can." Hasnat said he would continue the hunger strike until his demands were met.

Refuting the allegations, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "I told them that the university authorities have developed service quality at its offices and efforts are underway to further improve the services."

"All the development initiatives go through a process," he added.

On August 30, Hasnat stood in front of the administrative building with eight demands including solving administrative complications of various sections of the university within 10 days and handed over a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor containing the demands. As the demands were not met, he held sit-in protests in front of the university Registrar Building from September 18.

The survey conducted by Hasnat, interviewing 700 students, show that 89.2 per cent of the students of the university were harassed by employees and officers.

According to the survey report, 68.3 per cent of students said that they had to pay bribes and faced nepotism.

The respondents said that they were harassed more in the admission section, scholarship section and mark sheet and transcript section.

And 400 out of the 700 respondents said that there were delays in providing service. And 86.1 per cent of the students expressed the view that the Dhaka University administrative building was run on concepts that contradicted Digital Bangladesh.

Over 600 respondents said that they found arbitrariness and lack of transparency at the university administrative building.

