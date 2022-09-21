CPA holds talks with stakeholders on Bay Terminal Master Plan today

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: The draft Master plan of the Bay Terminal of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has already been prepared by the appointed consultant firm.

Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer that the draft Master plan will be discussed with the stakeholders of the Port on Wednesday morning.

After discussion with the stakeholders, the Master plan will be finalised for implementation.

The appointed South Korean firm Kunhwa GY JV has prepared the Master Plan.

The Korean had been appointed in April last at Taka 126.50 crore. The firm will work for preparing design and drawing of the terminal, tender documents etc.

The CPA had taken up the Bay Terminal project aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. The construction of the Bay Terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the Bay Terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chattogram Export Processing Zone.

The CPA took up a project for construction of three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal in 2013. Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had asked the CPA to build one terminal out of the three while the rest two will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The CPA has selected the consultant for one terminal to be implemented by CPA.

The PPP Authority also appointed Transaction Adviser for two terminals to be implemented under PPP.

The government has already approved the appointment of a German joint venture as the consultant for the construction of a breakwater and channel dredging work at the proposed Bay Terminal.

The Cabinet Committee on Goverment Purchase (CCGP) approved the CPA's proposal to appoint a joint venture of Sellhorn, WSP, KS and Aqua, Germany, as the consultant for the channel dredging and breakwater construction works of the Bay Terminal Construction Project at Tk 51.30 crore on August 31 last.

The German consultancy firm will conduct a feasibility study and detail drawings and designs on that part of the construction, and later, it will also monitor the construction work.

Besides, nearly 1000 acres of land are now available from the government Khas land and private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.

The proposed Bay terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational Channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draft.

CPA sources said, the World Bank is now interested to finance the both break water reclamation of land and the navigational channel. The cost of those two portions of the terminal has been estimated to be around Taka 4000 crore.

In this connection, an eleven member technical mission team of the World Bank (WB) already visited the port city in order to discuss with the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) officials regarding the construction of Break Water and Channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal that may cost around Taka 4000 crore since September 8 to 12.

It is expected that the feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2023 next. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2023 next which is expected to be completed in 2027 next.

Meanwhile, five international port giants, including PSA Singapore, China Merchants Sports Holding Company Ltd, Dubai Ports (DP) World of the UAE, and International Port Development Co-operation of Korea, have expressed their interest in funding and constructing the mega project.











