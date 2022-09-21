Video
Govt has unleashed terror to stop movement: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General BNP Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally organised by Khilgaon zone Dhaka South city unit at Khilgaon Jorpukur field protesting against the price hike of fuel, daily essentials and the killing of three opposition leaders in Bhola and Narayanganj in police firing and attacks on different programmes of the party in the city on Tuesday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, "The government  has unleashed terror to stop our peaceful democratic movement."
According to a news release, he made the allegation while speaking at BNP standing committee meeting held on Tuesday.  
Fakhrul said, "On Saturday BNP Dhaka North organized candle light vigil in protest against price spiral of essentials, killing of Narayanganj Swechchasebak Dal activist Abdur Rahim, Chhatra Dal activist Nur-e-Alam and Juba Dal activist Shawon."
"At our Saturday's programme Awami League terrorists injured 50 BNP leaders and activists," he said.
"Awami League terrorists not only attack BNP leaders but also their innocent family members and vandalize their houses. Such cowardly attack of ruling party members proves they want to stay power by killing, by enforced disappearances and arresting people," he alleged.
"By intimidating people Awami League wants to manipulate general election and cling to power illegally," he added.
BNP Standing Committee members condemned these terrorist attacks and demanded immediate arrest of muggers. The committee also demanded unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other BNP leaders and activists.








