Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:58 AM
Air Chief returns home from US

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Staff Correspondent 

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan hands over a crest to US Air Force General Charles Q Brown, Jr during his visit to the US recently. photo : ISPR

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan hands over a crest to US Air Force General Charles Q Brown, Jr during his visit to the US recently. photo : ISPR

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, returned home on Monday after an official visit to the USA., according to ISPR.
Mentionable that Chief of Air Staff left Dhaka for USA on September 13, for an official visit along with a three-member entourage on an invitation of Chief of US Air Force General Charles Q Brown, Jr.
During the visit, Chief of Air Staff made a courtesy call on Chief of US Air Force General Charles Q Brown, Jr. and exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interests at the Pentagon.
After that, he joined the 'International Air Chiefs Conference' hosted by US Air Force in Washington DC. Air chiefs and high officials of Air Force of nearly 50 countries around the globe also took part in the conference.
The conference included panel discussions on the issues of World View, Executive Mission Command, Operating in Today's Information Environment, Creating Healthy Culture etc. Later, Chief of Air Staff attended an `Air Show' marking 75th anniversary of US Air Force.
It is expected that the visit of Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role for creating opportunities to strengthen relationship between the two nations.


