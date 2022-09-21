Video
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:58 AM
Home Back Page

BCL factions withdraw blockade at CU

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: The protesting factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Chittagong University unit withdrew their indefinite blockade on Tuesday a day after enforcing it demanding posts in the full committee of the unit.
Upon assurance from Chittagong City Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin, the six sub-groups of CU BCL withdrew the blockade, said CU BCL vice president Rakibul Hasan Dinar.
Another group, followers of Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, also withdrew the blockade, he added.
Meanwhile, CU acting registrar Professor SM Monirul Hasan said the main gate of the university and the transport office cannot be put under lock and key from now on.
The university administration will issue a notice in this regard. "The administration will take  action if anyone locks the main gate," he added.
A group of BCL leaders and activists started protest around 8 am on Monday and locked the main gate of the university, halting classes and exams of the university.
Teachers' buses could not leave the campus for Chattogram in the morning, university. Besides, the shuttle train service also came to a halt, he added.
The agitated BCL activists placed a three-point demand including posts in the committee.     -UNB


