WE summit in Oct, BD to encourage businesswomen

'Women and E-commerce' Platform (WE) will organize a women entrepreneurs' business summit at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in October.

The organizers said the summit will be held on October 14 and 15 as the largest conference in the country, where the WE entrepreneurs can discuss problems and potentials of e-commerce business.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak will preside over the inaugural ceremony. On this day, 30 guests will participate in the discussion.

Apart from this, there will be workshops by local and foreign guest speakers on various topics including easy and uninterrupted Internet access for entrepreneurs, adapting themselves with the logistics ecosystem and financing for business expansion, Facebook marketing, and photography. Eight sessions will be conducted online on these issues.

On the second day, there is a 'fashion show' on various products and services made by the WE entrepreneurs. Again, these entrepreneurs will host the event with cultural performances.

In the closing session, the best 20 women entrepreneurs will be awarded with the Joyee (winner) award. Among them, 10 will be WE members and the remaining 10 will be from other sectors.

WE President and E-CAB Joint General Secretary Nasima Akhter Nisha, "We have been organizing various workshops and training to improve the skills of local women entrepreneurs for a long time. At the same time, we are working to establish links with entrepreneurs on various public and private platforms." -UNB