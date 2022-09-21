Govt announces 20pc incentive on meat export

The government has taken a decision to provide 20 percent export incentive or cash assistance on the export of 100 percent halal meat and 100 percent halal processed meat products to encourage exports of the high-demand food item.

The facility will be applicable throughout the current fiscal year 2021-22, as per a BB circular issued on Monday.

The government will also maintain incentives ranging from 1 percent to a maximum of 20 percent on exports of 43 items in the current fiscal, the circular added.









