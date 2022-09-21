Aziz Khan wins Priyadarshni Academy awards

Video
Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Muhammed Aziz Khan the Founder Chairman of Summit Group has received the 38th 'Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Bangladesh's Infrastructure' from the Priyadarshni Academy.
Also known as Asia's Nobel Prize, the award was received from Suresh Prabhu, former Federal Minister of India, Founding Chancellor of Rishihood University, says a press release.
Previously from Bangladesh, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed KCMG, Founder and Chairperson, BRAC had received the 30th Priyadarshni Academy's Global Award for 'Outstanding Contributions to Alleviation of Poverty and Empowerment of the Poor'.
Also present at the ceremony were Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution as well as the Leader of Rajya Sabha and Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly among other distinguished guests.
The other '2022 Global Award Winners' are Alia Bhatt, Actress recipient of Priyadarshni Academy's Smita Patil Memorial Award; Patricia E Cantellano, Ambassador of Mexico for her contribution to sustainable development; Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group recipient of Ramkrishna Bajaj Memorial Award, Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Chairman & MD of Daikin Airconditioning for his contribution in international business development, Shraddheya Shailbala Pandya, Managing Trustee of Shri Vedmata Gayatri Trust for her contribution to women empowerment and spirituality and Dario Werthein, Chairman, Vrio Group the recipient of Harish Mahindra Memorial Award.


