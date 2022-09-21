Video
DSE slides, CSE rises on volatile trade

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) halted a three-day rising streak on Tuesday as the dominant investors booked profit on previous gains. However the market indicators continued to rise on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as investors continued buying spree.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 4.22 points or 0.06 per cent to 6,596.66. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also slid 4.34 points to 2,401.76 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 3.01 points to 1,448.38 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE however, rose to a year high Taka 28.32 billion from Taka 19.90 billion at the previous session of the week. Earlier, on 7 September 2021, the daily turnover of the DSE had reached Taka      2,866 crore.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 156 ended lower, 73 higher and 145 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco became the most-traded stock, followed by Orion Pharma, BSC, ACMELAB and LHBL. CENTRALPHL was the day's top gainer, soaring 9.4 per cent while BDWELDING was the worst loser, losing 9.23 per cent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) increasing 56.04 points to t 19,450.02 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 35.09 points to close at 11,659.82.
Of the issues traded, 97 declined, 79 advanced and 106 issues remained unchanged.
The port-city bourse traded 83.80 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 49.59 crore.


