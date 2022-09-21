Video
German firm to supply technology to Bashundhara steel plant

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Bashundhara Multisteel Industries Ltd., a division of the Bashundhara Group, has signed a contract with Germany-based SMS Group to equip its steel mill complex initially designed to produce more than 2 million tonnes of hot-rolled coils annually.
Bashundhara says the new plant will be located in Mirsharai, Bangladesh. "In the future, this plant can be expanded to produce 4 million tonnes annually," according to SteelOrbis.
SMS says it will install the CSP technology to produce hot-rolled coils to include a melt shop "in the upstream along with auxiliaries."
In announcing the contract, SMS calls Bangladesh "a remarkable story of economic development to emerge as one of the fastest growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region."
The technology provider says the nation's steel industry is growing "in equal pace to meet the demands primarily from infrastructure projects, rapid urbanization and [the] ship building industry."
With the construction of what SMS calls Bangladesh's largest integrated facility, Bashundhara Group, a conglomerate with some 20 sister companies, is following up on earlier announced electric arc furnace (EAF) capacity investment in the steel sector.


