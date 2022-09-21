BB formulates Green Bond policy for dev financing

Bangladesh Bank has formulated a Green Bond financing policy for banks and financial institutions with a view to reducing green house gas emissions.

In this regard the central bank's Sustainable Finance Department issued a 47-page circular to all the managing directors/chief executive officers of the banks and financial institutions on Sunday this week and the circular was made available on Bangladesh Bank (BB) website on Tuesday.

The detailed policy supports are elaborated and narrated in the circulars' long 47 pages.

The BB circular said Bangladesh government prioritizes achieving sustainable development goals which requires significant investment in infrastructure sectors.

It said the government has set targets of reducing carbon gas emission in energy, transport and industrial sectors and it has a plan to reduce green house gas emissions by 5 per cent within 2030.

Furthermore, Perspective Plan 2021-2041 and Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 sets out an ambitious plan for sustainable economic growth highlighting the need for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

So a policy support will play a key role in reducing carbon emission and encourage green bond financing, the BB circular said. The new policy guidelines will be effective soon.







