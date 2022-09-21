ONE Bank signs agreement with Software Shop Ltd

Video
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
Business

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

ONE Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Software Shop Ltd (SSL) recently. Through the agreement, OK Wallet customers will be able to recharge their pre-paid meter of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), popularly known as Palli Bidyut instantly using SSL platform from anywhere of the country, says a press release.
A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, Head of MFS of ONE Bank Limited and Chowdhury AHM Lutful Huda, Chief Executive Officer of Software Shop Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.  
Senior officials of both the organizations were also present on the           occasion.


