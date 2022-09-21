|
Padma Bank holds workshop on guidelines for trust fund management
Padma Bank organised a workshop programme titled "Guidelines for Trust Fund Management in payment and settlement services" on September 17 at its Mirpur Training Institute, says a press release.
Employees from different branches of Dhaka and the head office attended the half-day workshop.
Syed Towhid Hossain, EVP and Head of Operation chaired the workshop and as chief guest Mohammad Kamrul Islam, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank conducted the interactive workshop.