

Shimanto Bank launches FastPay EMI Service

Under this 'FastPay' service, Shimanto Bank Credit Cardholders will be able to purchase their desired products from the selected merchant outlets or E-commerce site and enjoy 0% interest EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) for up to 36 months.

This special feature can be availed for products ranging from modern home appliances to latest gadgets, furniture to lifestyle products etc.

Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank officially launched the service. High officials of the Bank were present at the ceremony.











