Mercantile Bank opens 25 new agent banking outlets

Mercantile Bank Ltd launched 25 more new 'Agent Banking' Outlets across the country to provide basic banking services to the unbanked population of the country.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the 25 'Agent Banking' outlets virtually as chief guest on Tuesday.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank made opening speech on the occasion as special guest while Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO delivered welcome speech.

DMDs and senior executives of the bank and other senior officials including Darpan Kanti Roy, Head of Agent banking Division were present at the ceremony.

At present, the total numbers of 'Agent Banking' outlets of the MBL are 187.

Customer can enjoy many banking services like opening different A/Cs and deposit schemes or Cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer, utility bill payment and remittance easily through Biometric Authentication.











