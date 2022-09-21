Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets see rare rally but caution rules as Fed hike nears

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Asian markets see rare rally but caution rules as Fed hike nears

Asian markets see rare rally but caution rules as Fed hike nears

HONG KONG, Sept 20: Asian markets enjoyed a much-needed bounce Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's late rally as investors gird themselves for another big Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, though fears of a recession remain elevated.
Global equities have taken a severe body blow in recent weeks as central banks struggle to rein in stubbornly high inflation, Russia continues its war in Ukraine and China's economic woes darken the mood across trading floors.
With the main concern being that sharp increases in borrowing costs will cause recessions in major economies, this week will be a minefield for traders with several countries, including Britain, tipped to announce more tightening.
The Fed's decision, however, is the main focus after figures last week showed prices are still rising at rates not seen since the early 1980s.
Most observers expect the bank to announce a third successive 75-basis-point lift, though there are some who have flagged a possible one-percentage-point move.
And there is speculation that the rises will not stop until the rate is above four percent, still some way from the current 2.25-2.75 percent.
"We expect central bank tightening and a fading of supply chain pressures to moderate job growth and core inflation," JPMorgan Chase & Co said, tipping it to end at 4.25 percent by early next year.
"In turn, we anticipate this will allow the Fed and other central banks to pause" in the first half of 2023, said strategists including Marko Kolanovic and Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
In a sign of expectations that rates will continue up for some time, the two-year Treasury yield is on course to break four percent for the first time since 2007.
It is also much higher than the 10-year yield, which is called an inversion and considered a key pointer to recession.
The outlook remains downbeat, with Edward Moya at OANDA warning the lows of June could be seen again.
"Pessimism for equities remains elevated as the US economy appears to have a one-way ticket towards a recession as the Fed is poised to remain aggressive," he said in a note.
"The risks for a retest of the summer lows could easily happen if the Fed remains fully committed (to) their inflation fight."
And CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson added that "the main factor spooking markets right now is how much higher will rates have to go, and will there be any more profit warnings" from firms such as that from US shipping giant FedEx last week.
Still, Asian markets were on the up Tuesday.
Hong Kong rose more than one percent with tourism-linked firms boosted by news that the city's government was considering bringing an end to the hotel quarantine rules that have helped hammer the local economy.
Sydney and Mumbai were also up more than one percent, while Tokyo returned from a long weekend to post healthy gains. Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Wellington, Bangkok and Jakarta were also higher.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WE summit in Oct, BD to encourage businesswomen
Govt announces 20pc incentive on meat export
Aziz Khan wins Priyadarshni Academy awards
DSE slides, CSE rises on volatile trade
German firm to supply technology to Bashundhara steel plant
BB formulates Green Bond policy for dev financing
ONE Bank signs agreement with Software Shop Ltd
Padma Bank holds workshop on guidelines for trust fund management


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, two teachers among 3 held
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft