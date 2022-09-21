Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Facebook parent Meta in EU setback against German rules

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

BERLIN, Sept 20: Facebook's parent company Meta on Tuesday suffered a setback in its challenge against German antitrust rules as a top adviser to the EU Court of Justice backed the regulator.
Meta's challenge came after it was banned by the German authority from collecting data from its various services including Instagram and WhatsApp, and linking the information to the Facebook account of the user for advertising purposes.
The German Federal Competition Authority had prohibited Meta from the data processing practice after finding that it constituted an abuse of the company's dominant position on the social network market.
Facebook had challenged the German decision at a court in Duesseldorf, which had sent the case on to the European court.
On Tuesday, the EU court's advocate general said that while the antitrust authority does not have the jurisdiction to rule on an infringement of data protection rules, compliance with such rules could be taken as an "important indicator" in ascertaining if an entity has breached competition rules.
The court adviser also noted that a ban on processing sensitive personal data, such as an individual's ethnic origin, health or sexual orientation, could apply in this case.
In order for an exemption to the prohibition concerning such data to apply, the user "must be fully aware that, by an explicit act, he is making personal data public".
The advocate general added that the "conduct consisting in visiting websites and apps, entering data into those websites and apps and clicking on buttons integrated into them cannot, in principle, be regarded in the same way as conduct that manifestly makes public the user's sensitive personal data".
The advocate general's opinion is non-binding but it often indicates which way the court will rule.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WE summit in Oct, BD to encourage businesswomen
Govt announces 20pc incentive on meat export
Aziz Khan wins Priyadarshni Academy awards
DSE slides, CSE rises on volatile trade
German firm to supply technology to Bashundhara steel plant
BB formulates Green Bond policy for dev financing
ONE Bank signs agreement with Software Shop Ltd
Padma Bank holds workshop on guidelines for trust fund management


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft