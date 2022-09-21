Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices steady on expectations Fed rate hike to curb fuel demand

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

Oil prices steady on expectations Fed rate hike to curb fuel demand

Oil prices steady on expectations Fed rate hike to curb fuel demand

Sept 20: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after rising in the previous session on concerns that further United States interest rate hikes this week to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.
Brent crude futures for November settlement rose three cents to $92.03 a barrel by 0449 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was at $85.76 a barrel, up three cents. The October contract will expire on Tuesday and the more active November contract was at $85.29, down seven cents, or 0.1 per cent.
The dollar remained firm below a two-decade high versus major peers on Tuesday, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings around the world this week led by the US Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points to rein in inflation.
The stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies and the expected rate increases have increased concerns that the tightening could trigger a global recession.
"Oil prices have been sliding in a downtrend since mid-June, and recession fears and a slowdown growth in China are still the major bearish factors in general," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
While other major economies are tightening, China, the world's second-largest oil user on Tuesday left its benchmark lending rates unchanged as it tries to balance supporting its sluggish economic growth against the weakening yuan.
Fears of aggressive central bank tightening are still driving concerns for a "quickly weakening global economy" and pressuring crude prices, said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note.
US crude oil stocks are estimated to have risen last week by around two million barrels in the week to Sept 16, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The US Energy Department will sell up to 10mn barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for delivery in November, extending the timing of a plan to sell 180m barrels from the stockpile to tame fuel prices.
Signs that major producers are unable to meet their output quotas did give prices some support.
An internal document from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as Opec+, showed the group fell short of its oil production target by 3.583m barrels per day (bpd) in August. In July, the group missed its target by 2.892m bpd.
The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is also continuing to keep that country's exports from fully returning to the market.
Russia said on Monday that unresolved issues remained in the negotiations while France's foreign minister said that it was up to Tehran to make a decision as the window to find a solution was closing.
However, they are signs that higher oil prices this year are curbing demand. US vehicle travel in July fell 3.3pc from a year earlier, dropping for a second month.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WE summit in Oct, BD to encourage businesswomen
Govt announces 20pc incentive on meat export
Aziz Khan wins Priyadarshni Academy awards
DSE slides, CSE rises on volatile trade
German firm to supply technology to Bashundhara steel plant
BB formulates Green Bond policy for dev financing
ONE Bank signs agreement with Software Shop Ltd
Padma Bank holds workshop on guidelines for trust fund management


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft