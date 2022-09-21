Video
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
Business

StanChart Asia CEO Benjamin Hung visits Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022
Business Desk

Benjamin Hung

Benjamin Hung

Standard Chartered (StanChart) Asia Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Hung arrived in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka earlier this week for his first official visit to Bangladesh.
Benjamin's visit marks the second recent visit by a member of the Bank's global senior leadership team, following a two-year pause during the height of the pandemic, says a press release.
As part of his two-day visit, Benjamin met with regulators, senior government officials, economists, the Bank's clients, and with other key stakeholders. The core agenda of Benjamin's visit was to get a first-hand perspective on one of the fastest growing markets in the world and to gain an insight on how Bangladesh contributes to Asia's resilience, dynamism, and growth.
Throughout his visit, Benjamin explored how the Bank is driving greater digital innovation, accelerating sustainability, and placing an emphasis on greater prosperity and progress nationwide.
Benjamin dedicated some of his time in Bangladesh to exploring the Bank's far-reaching community engagement initiatives by visiting Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital (Islamia). Islamia is the birthplace of "Seeing is Believing (SiB)" - which ran from 2003 to 2019 and was one of the Bank's global flagship community-oriented initiatives for over 15 years.
StanChart Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Bangladesh's resilience enables us to bounce back time and time again, which is a portent of the growth and development opportunities that the future holds. As we forge stronger connections and continue to harness Bangladesh's immense potential, we look forward to creating avenues for greater collaboration - locally, regionally, and globally. Ben's first official visit to Bangladesh show cases the commitment that the Bank's senior management has on our Bangladesh operations."
Benjamin Hung was appointed as StanChart's Chief Executive Officer for Asia in January of 2021. He sits on the Group's Management Team and is the Chairman of StanChart (China) Limited. Since joining Standard Chartered in 1992, Benjamin has held a number of senior management positions spanning corporate, commercial, and retail banking.  
Prior to his current role, Benjamin was Regional Chief Executive Officer for Greater China & North Asia, and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Banking, and Wealth Management globally. Benjamin is currently based in Hong Kong and has international banking experience in both the United Kingdom and Canada.


