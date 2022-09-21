Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Customs locks 3,270 business IDNs for irregularities

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Business correspondent

Customs Bond Commissionerate (CBC, Dhaka) under NBR has so far locked a total of 3,270 business identification numbers (BIN) of bonded warehouse license holders for non-compliance with conditions of the license and other irregularities.
With the locked BINs, there are 7,127 BIN holders in the country. Of the 3,270 locked BINs, the authorities have cancelled 796 bond licenses for various non-compliance issues.
With the locking of the BINs, the bond licenses and benefits are suspended until the BINs are unlocked.
According to CBC data, the commissionerate has locked around 200 BINs from July 2021 to September 15. However, the authorities also issued a total of 31 licences from June to August.
NBR officials told : that they normally locked bond licences due to manipulation of annual export and import data, misuse of bond facilities and other non-compliance issues.
The commissionerate by this time has unlocked BINs of around 500 license holders following compliance by the owners of the firms, according to the data.
The officials said, 'We also found that a number of traders enjoying the duty-free import with their inactive BIN illegally as customs' Asycuda World (AW) system was not fully updated with the newly locked BINs.'
They said, 'We often issues order to lock or suspend BIN due to irregularities of exporters and violations of conditions of the bond licenses and the AW system implements the order by locking BINs.'
On other hand, a number of businesses maintain both manual and digital active BINs at a time and that is why the information related to BINs are not updated in the bond database and the AW system faced difficulties to comply with the CBC instructions, they added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WE summit in Oct, BD to encourage businesswomen
Govt announces 20pc incentive on meat export
Aziz Khan wins Priyadarshni Academy awards
DSE slides, CSE rises on volatile trade
German firm to supply technology to Bashundhara steel plant
BB formulates Green Bond policy for dev financing
ONE Bank signs agreement with Software Shop Ltd
Padma Bank holds workshop on guidelines for trust fund management


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft