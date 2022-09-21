Customs locks 3,270 business IDNs for irregularities

Customs Bond Commissionerate (CBC, Dhaka) under NBR has so far locked a total of 3,270 business identification numbers (BIN) of bonded warehouse license holders for non-compliance with conditions of the license and other irregularities.

With the locked BINs, there are 7,127 BIN holders in the country. Of the 3,270 locked BINs, the authorities have cancelled 796 bond licenses for various non-compliance issues.

With the locking of the BINs, the bond licenses and benefits are suspended until the BINs are unlocked.

According to CBC data, the commissionerate has locked around 200 BINs from July 2021 to September 15. However, the authorities also issued a total of 31 licences from June to August.

NBR officials told : that they normally locked bond licences due to manipulation of annual export and import data, misuse of bond facilities and other non-compliance issues.

The commissionerate by this time has unlocked BINs of around 500 license holders following compliance by the owners of the firms, according to the data.

The officials said, 'We also found that a number of traders enjoying the duty-free import with their inactive BIN illegally as customs' Asycuda World (AW) system was not fully updated with the newly locked BINs.'

They said, 'We often issues order to lock or suspend BIN due to irregularities of exporters and violations of conditions of the bond licenses and the AW system implements the order by locking BINs.'

On other hand, a number of businesses maintain both manual and digital active BINs at a time and that is why the information related to BINs are not updated in the bond database and the AW system faced difficulties to comply with the CBC instructions, they added.











