Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:54 AM
French retailer Carrefour wants to expand business in BD

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Carrefour, a French multinational retail and wholesaling corporation headquartered in Massy, is looking into expanding its business in Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
Jean Marie Fouque, director of textile global sourcing at Carrefour, paid a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Monday.
They discussed different apparel trade-related issues, including the challenges and opportunities of Bangladesh's readymade garments (RMG) industry and prospects of increasing sourcing from the country.
Also, they talked about how Carrefour could strengthen its partnership with Bangladeshi suppliers to expand its business base here.
They also discussed possible collaboration between Carrefour and the BGMEA to support the Centre of Innovation Efficiency and OSH. The Centre was sent up by the BGMEA to support Bangladesh's RMG industry with knowledge, skills and technical know-how to face future challenges and enhance its competitiveness.    -UNB


