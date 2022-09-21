Video
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:54 AM
WB VP discusses BD energy issues with State Minister

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and World Bank (WB) South Asia Vice President Martin Raiser held a bilateral meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday and discussed various issues of mutual interest.
The State Minister discussed the achievements, expectations and challenges of power and energy sectors in the meeting. Hamid said, in future, electric vehicles and hydrogen will contribute greatly to the power and energy sector.
The WB can contribute to the development of hydrogen policy and interest of stakeholders for electric vehicles. The state minister stressed the need for WB cooperation in making Bangladesh Power Management Institute at international quality standards.
He said it is necessary to increase the partnership with World Bank for capacity building in wind power, transmission and distribution systems. They reviewed issues related to renewable energy, captive power, climate change, global energy crisis, solar irrigation pumps and such other power related issues.
They talked for green building, efficient and cost-effective use of electricity and energy, oil refineries, land based LNG terminal etc. The State Minister requested the World Bank to expedite financing the projects.
The WB Vice President expressed his happiness to work with Bangladesh and said the focus on capacity building, regional cooperation and implementation is very promising. He stressed expanding renewable energy and exploring new potential areas of cooperation.
The World Bank expressed interest in issues related to efficiency improvement, renewable energy and power trade at a time two projects related to gas meters have been approved by the World Bank which will start from January 2023. There are 6 projects in the power sector funded by World Bank.
At the meeting Senior Secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Department Mahbub Hossain, Secretary of Power Division Habibur Rahman, World Bank South Asia Regional Director (Infrastructure) Guangzhe Chen and Acting Country Director Dandan Chen were present.


